Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives C$7.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$5.78 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

