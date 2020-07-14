Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lowered to Hold at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.48. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

