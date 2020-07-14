Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Decreased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,972. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

