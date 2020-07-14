Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. 149,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Catalent by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

