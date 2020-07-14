Castle (CSTL) Hits Market Cap of $13,637.62

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $13,637.62 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00779771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00176615 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000746 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,490,524 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

