Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE CRS opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

