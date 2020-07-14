Carlson Capital Management Invests $200,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

