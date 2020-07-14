Carlson Capital Management Acquires 1,789 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

