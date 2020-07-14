Capgemini’s (CGEMY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGEMY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded Capgemini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

CGEMY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

