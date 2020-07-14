Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 208.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

GLMD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

