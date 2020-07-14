Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.55.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.