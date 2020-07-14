Canaccord Genuity Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$1.40

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bonterra Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered Bonterra Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$2.29.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$5.55.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post -1.3500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.