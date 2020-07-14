Canaccord Genuity Lowers Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$2.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOT. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TOT stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $101.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.