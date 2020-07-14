Canaccord Genuity Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$3.50

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.62.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

