Canaccord Genuity Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$8.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.00.

TSE MTL opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.02.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.80 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

