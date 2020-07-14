Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $274.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

