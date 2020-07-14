Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Trading Down 23.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)’s share price fell 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13, 2,289,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average session volume of 656,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFW. National Bank Financial cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.42) by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$305.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

