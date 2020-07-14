CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $966.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

