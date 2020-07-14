Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stake Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of Caesarstone worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Caesarstone Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

