Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,690,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

