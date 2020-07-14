BWS Financial Weighs in on A10 Networks Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for A10 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $571.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $283,795. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

