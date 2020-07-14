Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($21.29) to GBX 1,490 ($18.34) in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,649 ($20.29).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,563 ($19.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 52.01.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.