Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) vs. SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Critical Survey

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Bullfrog Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog Gold has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SOUTH32 LTD/S and Bullfrog Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 1 1 5 0 2.57 Bullfrog Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Bullfrog Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Bullfrog Gold N/A -1,613.13% -163.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Bullfrog Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.27 billion 0.96 $389.00 million $0.98 7.38 Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog Gold.

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Bullfrog Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on State lands, private lands, and Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 4,790 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Kopr Resources Corp. and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corp. in July 2011. Bullfrog Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado.

