BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.37) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 98.39 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Also, insider Leena Nair acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($69,529.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,953,646 shares of company stock valued at $215,765,396 in the last three months.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.