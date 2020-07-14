Brokers Set Expectations for Pentair PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $39.21 on Monday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.