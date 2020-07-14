Brokers Set Expectations for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of BBBY opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 720,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

