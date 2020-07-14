Brokers Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

