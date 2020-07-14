Brokers Offer Predictions for Alcoa Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of AA stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.