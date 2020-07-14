Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saul Centers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:BFS opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $713.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 700.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

