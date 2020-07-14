Brokers Issue Forecasts for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

