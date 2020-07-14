Brokers Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

