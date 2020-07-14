Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

MHK opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.