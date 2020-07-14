Brokers Issue Forecasts for Envestnet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.73 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,764. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

