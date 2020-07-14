Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $201.05

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,246 shares of company stock valued at $153,017,022. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

