Brokerages Set Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Price Target at $19.67

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 462,752 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,702,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 266,654 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

