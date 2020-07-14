Brokerages Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce $277.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.80 million to $282.30 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $211.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

