Brokerages Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce $9.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.40 billion. Progressive posted sales of $9.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 billion to $41.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.24 billion to $46.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Progressive by 45.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

