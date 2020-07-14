Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.02 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to announce sales of $188.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.40 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $192.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $765.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.00 million to $786.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $752.99 million, with estimates ranging from $721.80 million to $787.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.89. 15,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

