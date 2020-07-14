Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.08 million, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

