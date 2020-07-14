Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

