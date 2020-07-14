Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Brokerages expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to post $43.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the lowest is $41.10 million. Bridge Bancorp reported sales of $41.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $180.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $189.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $178.25 million, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $180.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BDGE. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 3,060 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $64,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at $616,962.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,449 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,240. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

