Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

BDN stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.