Boolberry (BBR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $1.42 million and $297.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00735526 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004403 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Boolberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

