Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 480 ($5.91) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Boohoo Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 393.33 ($4.84).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 230 ($2.83) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

