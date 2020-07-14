BofA Securities Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

DGX opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

