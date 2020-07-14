Blockport (BPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $36,278.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.01960516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00197231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115510 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.