Block-Logic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market cap of $264,192.18 and approximately $81.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053313 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

