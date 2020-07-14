BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.47.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.