Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,637.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $493,212.03 and $3,637.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00658474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00077509 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000628 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

