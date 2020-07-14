BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Bank of America

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

